The cast of Friends is said to be in talks to pay tribute to their late costar and friend Matthew Perry at the Emmy Awards taking place in January 2024. Having released both group and individual statements, the cast’s reunion would most certainly be a tear-jerking memorial.

Is the Cast of ‘Friends’ Paying Tribute to Matthew Perry at the Emmys?

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are reportedly in talks to pay tribute to Matthew Perry during the January 2024 Emmy Award show, according to an insider who spoke to The Daily Mail.

“When it comes to Matthew’s death, emotions are still running high and it is still a very touchy situation, which is totally understandable,” the source said. “But Jen, Lisa, and the rest of the cast want to honor him publicly at some point and give him the tribute he so rightfully deserves – and there have been rumblings to do it at next year’s Emmys.”

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The insider continued that while Matthew will likely be included in the In Memoriam tribute, the close-knit cast would like to go the extra mile.

“They all would love to get together on stage to speak about him and also have their own unique moment sharing memories about him and telling the world about the man he was in real life,” the source shared. “If they can all agree on a worthy tribute and get the blessing of his family, they will absolutely get together to make that night a special moment for Matthew and all who loved him.”

When Are the 2024 Emmy Awards?

The 2024 Emmy Award show will take place on January 15. The show was originally scheduled to air in October 2023, but was postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Did Matthew Perry Win Emmy Awards During His Career?

Matthew didn’t take home any Emmys during his acting career, but he was nominated for five trophies throughout his time on screen.

How Did Matthew Perry Die?

The beloved Friends actor died as the result of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. He was just 54 years old. Matthew’s autopsy was completed just one day later, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that further testing was needed to determine his cause of death.

“The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced Perry deceased,” a statement from the LAPD read in the immediate aftermath of the actor’s death. “Due to the celebrity status of Mr. Perry, detectives from Robbery-Homicide Division responded to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. Although there were no obvious signs of trauma, the official cause of Perry’s death is pending the coroner’s investigation.”

ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

What Has the Cast of ‘Friends’ Said About Matthew Perry?

In the wake of Matthew’s death, tributes came pouring out. However, the main cast of Friends took a moment before publicly responding, and released a group statement two days after he passed.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the group statement from Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, Mat and David read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Roughly two weeks after Matthew’s passing, his beloved castmates released individual statements mourning his death.