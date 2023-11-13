Diehard Friends fans are not happy as a coffeehouse inspired by the beloved TV café Central Perk slated its grand opening for just two weeks after Matthew Perry’s death.

After news of the Boston-based coffee shop began to spread online, fans took to social media to slam the establishment, claiming they are “capitalizing on Perry’s death.”

“This feels icky … If you truly want to honor him, donate to his foundation which he wanted to be known for,” one fan wrote via Instagram comment. “Yeah using a death to promote your new business is not it,” another added. “Using his death to promote it isn’t cool,” yet another fan chimed in.

While fans of the hit NBC sitcom seem to be angered by the news, the company behind the coffeehouse – which has been in the works for nearly a year – released a statement on Monday, November 13, announcing that they plan to honor Matthew during their first day in business.

“Central Perk Coffeehouse will distribute the Chandler Bing ‘Can I Interest You in a Sarcastic Comment’ sleeve exclusively for the entire day, in honor of the life and enduring legacy of Matthew Perry,” the statement read, one day ahead of their grand opening. Central Perk is set to become the first permanent establishment designed after the iconic coffeehouse frequented by Monica, Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler and Phoebe throughout the show’s 10-year run.

The shop’s opening is set to take place just two weeks after Matthew was found unresponsive by his assistant in the hot tub of her Los Angeles home on October 28. Paramedics were called but they were unable to revive the actor, who died from an apparent drowning. He was 54 years old.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office completed the autopsy on Matty the following day, though his cause of death has been “deferred” pending toxicology results. However, initial reports determined the actor did not have meth or fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

Following his tragic death, his Friends costars released a statement saying they were “utterly devastated by the loss.”

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their October 30 statement – which was signed by Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow – read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The statement continued, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew was laid to rest in front of family and close friends at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles on November 3.