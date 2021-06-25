All in the family? Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend French Montana thirsted over Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy lingerie photos on Thursday, June 24, amid her relationship with Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, shared a series of intimate snapshots of herself wearing a green and black lace bra. She showed off two sparkly diamond fronts on her canine teeth and used a vampire emoji to caption the photo shoot.



Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Ratataaaa,” French, 36, commented. Considering the “Unforgettable” artist’s romantic past with Khloé, 36, fans immediately started tagging the Good American founder and Blink-182 drummer.

“I think her man is thinking the same thing,” someone wrote, referring to Travis, 45. “Cringe,” another user added while tagging the drummer. “Not Frenchie commenting on Kourt’s post,” a commenter wrote with a crying emoji.

It appears French may have been referencing an inside joke between him and Kourtney. “Ratataaaa gang,” he captioned a photo with the mom of three, Kendall Jenner and former Kardashian friend Larsa Pippen in 2018 during Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday.

Now that KoKo is single following her split from Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson, some users were hoping she and French would make their way back together.

“When [you] know the sis going thru a breakup and [you] wanna get back by using the sis …. TYPICAL,” a follower quipped. “LOL, Montana, the timing — Khlo is single,” someone else noted.

Khloé had a summer romance with the “No Stylist” artist in 2014 following her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom. Their relationship was even documented on Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons before calling it quits eight months later. Despite their uncoupling, the exes have remained very close through the years.

“Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close,” French said in August 2019 during an interview with Haute Living. “I feel like we had a real dope relationship. There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from. The love was real.”

He continued, “When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”