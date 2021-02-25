Floribama Shore’s Nilsa Prowant Gives Details on Upcoming Wedding: ‘I Am Going to Be Hammered’

New beginnings. Nilsa Prowant has a lot to look forward to in 2021. The Floribama Shore star is currently pregnant with baby No. 1, who is due in May, and is in the midst of planning a wedding. While she’s still in the beginning stages of planning, the 27-year-old does have a few details confirmed. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, she revealed that she and Gus Gazda will be exchanging their vows in the fall and she will most certainly be drunk.

“[My wedding] is going to be early November, but that’s all we have so far,” Nilsa said. “I am going to be hammered there because I will have had the baby by then. [Those are] pretty much the only things I know about the wedding so far.”

The MTV star also spilled on who will be in her wedding party, hinting that Aimee Hall and Candace Rice will be by her side. “I volunteered Codi [Butts] to be the flower boy,” she explained. “I know who two of my bridesmaids are, I’m very close with them and I may or may not work with them. So let’s just say that.”

@nilsaprowant

The bride-to-be took to Instagram to announce the news of her engagement on January 2, writing, “On cloud nine. The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday. Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon.”

“Gus, you’ve picked up the broken pieces of my heart and put them back together one by one,” she continued. “You never cease to amaze me. I can always count on you! You are kind, caring, strong, and you love me so good. I know with you by my side I can get through anything. I would say yes over and over and over again. Every single time. Now … let’s plan a wedding.”

The proposal came nearly a month after the Georgia native announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram writing, “Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin.”

Here’s to hoping Nilsa’s birth and wedding all play out in future seasons of their show!

Season 4 of Floribama Shore premieres Thursday, February 25, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.