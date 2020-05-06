Back on track. Felicity Huffman and daughter Sophia Macy’s relationship is “slowly getting better” following the 57-year-old’s involvement in the college admissions scandal, a source exclusively tells In Touch. In the wake of the controversy, “their relationship suffered greatly, in fact, they weren’t even speaking.”

“The nightmare won’t ever be forgotten, but Felicity is definitely moving forward,” the source reveals. “She’s admitted her wrongs, spent time behind bars, and now she’s making a living amends to her family.”

In March 2019, the Desperate Housewives alum was accused of paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores. She was among the 15 parents arrested on conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest service fraud charges in connection to the nationwide college scandal.

Huffman owned up to her mistakes and pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2019. “My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” Huffman said in court. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

In September 2019, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, a year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine. She began her sentence on October 15, 2019, and was released ten days later on October 27. Her early release was due to the BOP Program Statement 5140.36 “Release of Inmates Prior to a Weekend or Legal Holiday,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed. She started her community service the following month.

After doing her time, “Felicity says she’s learned her lesson,” the source continues. “[She] has vowed to live her life honestly from now on and to give back to the community.”

As for the 19-year-old, she retook her SATs after her mother was indicted. She clearly got a high score as she was accepted to the Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. To attend the school, one must have an SAT score of 1450-1550, where the highest possible mark one could receive on the exam is 1600. She revealed she will be part of the class of 2024 in her Instagram bio.

Now that things seem to be on the mend, “Felicity is finally feeling like she can breathe a bit easier,” the source shares.