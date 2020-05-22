Farrah Abraham Shows Off Her Curves in Neon Pink While Out for a Stroll With Daughter Sophia

Stylish duo! Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, were spotted during a stroll in Venice Beach both rockin’ neon pink outfits.

The Teen Mom alum, 28, wore a pretty maxi dress with sandals and her mini-me opted for a white T-Shirt, a pink tutu and multi-colored leggings. On top of looking great, the pair were cautious and wore face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. After all, Farrah isn’t a ~regular mom.~

“Still the coolest celeb mom even during #covid_19 #latex #facemask,” she captioned an Instagram post in March. In addition to being hip, the mom of one is all about her daughter. The 11-year-old may be young, but she’s already passionate about the entertainment industry. Sophia is currently working on her music career and has released a single and music video for a song called “Take Yo Bestie.”

The reality star and her daughter both love being on camera. They share a Youtube channel and often collaborate on videos. It’s clear Farrah and Sophia share a super-tight bond. In fact, the pre-teen gushed over her mama in early May.

“#TBT I love when my mom shows me cute photos of me as a baby and [they’re] magazines,” she captioned a photo of an old magazine article. “I don’t read physical magazines, but great memory on @lifeandstyleweekly. I’m proud of my mom and all she’s stayed strong through go mom! Best teen mom ever!!!”

When Farrah isn’t spending quality time with Sophia, she’s usually focused on fitness. The TV personality enjoys working out and dished on her go-to exercise routine. “Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up,” the MTV star divulged to Life & Style on how she stays in shape. “I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else.”

Farrah is thriving, and it shows. She also got candid about feeling good in her own skin. “I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been,” she said. “I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been.”

You go, girl!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Farrah and Sophia out and about.