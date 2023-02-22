Who is that? Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham looked unrecognizable in a new video after she had a skin peel.

The former MTV personality, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 21, to share a video in which she showed off her glowing skin following the peel.

“I am shining today. I am obsessed,” Farrah – who wore minimal makeup in the clip – said about the aftermath of the skin peel. “This is the healthiest my skin has ever been.”

After noting that the peel was “intense,” she said it was worth it because she was “glowing.”

Over the years, fans have watched Farrah experiment with her looks with the help of cosmetic procedures. The mother of one has been open about her decisions to go under the knife and has even revealed her biggest plastic surgery regret.

“I could have done without getting a chin implant that I had to take out, that’s for sure,” she told Life & Style in October 2022. “It’s definitely like dimpled up my chin. But you know, there’s things that happen and I can’t control everything.”

She had her first cosmetic procedure in 2012 when she got a rhinoplasty and chin implant. Just one year later, Farrah had the implant removed after she realized she wasn’t happy with the results.

Despite not being content with her first procedure, Farrah continued to have more plastic surgeries in the following years. Some of the procedures the Nebraska native has been open about include a boob job, butt injections, multiple vaginal rejuvenation procedures and lip fillers.

However, Farrah has since decided to stop having cosmetic surgeries. In March 2022, she began following a 12-step program that she learned about when she entered a trauma treatment center. “Does it look like I need plastic surgery procedures? No. I’m feeling pretty happy,” she told Life & Style. “I’ve actually felt more freer. And I think that equals like less lines. I just feel so much happier and healthier. It’s a whole balance.”

Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/Instagram

She has chosen to embrace her more natural body after experiencing several plastic surgery scares. In 2015, she appeared on Botched after she experienced a bad allergic during a lip implant procedure. “Girlfriends don’t say I didn’t warn ya! #BOTCHED California #ER #fixit,” the TV personality tweeted at the time alongside two photos of her severely swollen lips.

“My body had an extreme reverse reaction,” she said while appearing on the E! show. “I realized fillers don’t last forever, so I wanted to look into a permanent lip implant.”