‘Tis the season … for basketball games! Farrah Abraham took her daughter, Sophia Abraham, to see the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Staples Center in California on December 25 — just hours after the reality starlet celebrated Christmas. The two were decked out in their holiday attire and looked fabulous! The Teen Mom alum, 28, wore a heavy coat with a green and red sweater with a moose on it while Sophia, 10, sported a red coat with a Santa hat and striped socks.

Of course, the brunette babe couldn’t help but document their cute mommy-daughter date night on social media. First, Farrah uploaded a video of the Lakers cheerleading squad on the court. Then, Farrah and Sophia smiled and waved to the camera before she showed herself cheering on the team. Looked like such a fun time!

It’s no secret that the Nebraska native loves to get into the holiday spirit. So much so, she uploaded a snap of herself rocking around the Christmas tree in sexy red lingerie on December 8. “#ChristmasTree official,” she wrote on Twitter. “Put it up [and] decorated. I’ve been real good this year.” #christmascarols #2020 #christmas.”

Prior to the festivities, Farrah revealed what she and Sophia would be doing, and it seemed like they the mom of one had a lot in store for her little girl! “Sophia and I are excited to have family visit us in Hollywood and go see our family in the Midwest!” she told Life & Style in early December. “Sophia loves visiting her grandparents in Kansas City and visiting her dad’s cemetery.”

Farrah added, “In between, we’re celebrating Christmas all month long [with] gingerbread houses and much more on our YouTube channel! It’s the season to fit it all in with family and friends!”

So, what are the pair going to do to ring in the new year? “We jet off to Dubai for some indoor skiing, the Burj Khalifa Firework Show and Wild Wadi Park!” she exclaimed.

Clearly, Farrah and Sophia are quite busy these days. We just hope they share their experience in the Middle East with their followers. Oh, who are we kidding? Of course they will! Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of their recent outing.