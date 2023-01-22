Extreme Sisters takes sibling bonds to the extreme and Jordan Lane and Randi Lane have taken their twin connection to the next level. Making their debut on season 2 of the TLC series, Jordan and Randi — referred to as “Country Chic Sisters” — have “fairytale” dreams of marrying identical brothers. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Jordan and Randi’s job, how they make a living and more!

What Are ‘Extreme Sisters’ Jordan and Randi’s Jobs?

Jordan and Randi previously worked as NFL cheerleaders for the Houston Texans.

“When we’re not cheering, we love to teach dance, hang out with family and friends, and shop,” the twins during their video introduction to the 2022 season. “Our favorite dance style is hip hop and our favorite restaurant is the Cheesecake Factory.”

Courtesy of Randi Lane/Instagram

How Else Do Jordan and Randi Make a Living?

Apart from being dancers, Jordan and Randi now receive a paycheck from TLC for appearing on season 2 on Extreme Sisters.

Jordan and Randi also make a profit online as social media influencers, often working with a variety of health and wellness brands.

Where Do ‘Extreme Sisters’ Jordan and Randi Live?

Jordan and Randi are from Crockett, Texas.

In 2021, Jordan revealed she moved two hours away to nearby Houston, Texas.

What Is ‘Extreme Sisters’ About?

Extreme Sisters debuted on TLC in 2021. According to the show’s description, the sisters’ “obsession with each other is over the top, and they unapologetically refuse to change anything about the unconventional ways they live their lives.”

Are Jordan and Randi Married?

Jordan and Randi have “shared everything in life together” and fans will watch as the twins follow their dreams to date and marry identical twin brothers. Viewers will see the romances play out onscreen with partners Daniel Clement and Derek Clement.

According to their Instagrams, the twins succeeded and married their twin husbands. Jordan married Daniel in November 2021, while their twins tied the knot in June 2022.

“Dreams do come true. We’ve prayed for this our whole lives but it seemed unattainable because it’s so very rare,” Jordan shared in June 2022. “But here we are, identical twins married to identical twins. God is good.”

Are ‘Extreme Sisters’ Jordan and Randi on Instagram?

Jordan and Randi are both very active on Instagram.

Jordan can be found under the handle: jordanlclement. Meanwhile, her sister Randi’s username is: randirayclement.

‘Extreme Sisters’ Season 2 Premiere Date

​​Season 2 of Extreme Sisters premieres on TLC on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The previous season can be streamed on Discovery+.