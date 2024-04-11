Ryan Gosling ‘Immediately Fit In’ With Eva Mendes’ Family

Ryan Gosling seems to be able to seamlessly adapt to any role on the silver screen, so it’s not surprising that he meshed so well with Eva Mendes’ family from the start.

“He immediately fit in,” Eva’s brother, Carlo Mendez, told E! News in an article published on Thursday, April 11. “He loves the whole Latin lifestyle, the salsa, the Spanish, the Cuban — he loves all that stuff. So, he fit in like a glove.”

“Ryan is an awesome, funny, down-to-earth guy,” the Demise star continued. “I cannot say enough about him, and I’m really learning a lot from him. Just an amazing guy.”

Carlo, 46, recently accompanied Ryan, 43, to the SAG awards, and he recalled the excitement he felt when Eva, 50, asked him to go.

“It was awesome,” Carlo said. He revealed how the outing transpired ​when his sister asked, “Hey, do you want to go to the SAG Awards with Ryan?” Carlo continued, “I’m like, ‘Hold on, let me think about that … Uh, yeah, I’ll go.'”

And while Carlo himself is a member of the Screen Actors Guild, he still felt a little starstruck by all the big names he was surrounded by at the event.

“Inside I’m like [deep breath], relax, you’re an actor, too,” Carlo explained. “You belong here with them.”

Carlo being the Barbie star’s date to the SAG Awards shouldn’t come as a shock. Eva and Ryan don’t walk red carpets together and she stepped away from acting after ​they started a family together. She recently revealed ​that it was a decision she and The Fall Guy star came to together.

Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

“It was, like, a no brainer. I’m so lucky. And I was like, ‘If I can have this time with my children …’ And I still worked, I just didn’t act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away,” Eva told the hosts of ​the Today ​show on March 26.

Plus, Eva has only ever walked one red carpet with Ryan and has been vocal about her reasons why.

In April 2023, the Other Guys star shared a clip on Instagram of herself and Ryan in their ​2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines. When a fan said they hoped to see Eva with Ryan on the red carpet for the Barbie premiere, she replied, “What a cool comment, thank you, but we don’t do those things together.”

She then clarified what she meant.

“Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there,” Eva wrote. “By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though …”