Celebrities Arrive at the 2024 Oscars: Red Carpet Photos

Starstruck! Celebrities Arrive on the Red Carpet at the 2024 Oscars: See the Photos

Film’s biggest night has arrived once again. Before celebrities take their seats at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, dozens of stars will walk the 2024 Oscars red carpet in their best looks. Vanessa Hudgens is hosting The Oscars Red Carpet Show for the third year in a row, joined by Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough. Together, they’ll welcome celebs to the carpet and give fans a glimpse at what to expect during the awards show. It’s sure to be a glamorous start to the evening!