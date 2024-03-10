Celebrities Arrive at the 2024 Oscars: Red Carpet Photos

Film’s biggest night has arrived once again. Before celebrities take their seats at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, dozens of stars will walk the 2024 Oscarsred carpet in their best looks. Vanessa Hudgens is hosting The Oscars Red Carpet Show for the third year in a row, joined by Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough. Together, they’ll welcome celebs to the carpet and give fans a glimpse at what to expect during the awards show. It’s sure to be a glamorous start to the evening!
It’s a family affair! Ryan walked the red carpet with his sister, Mandi Gosling, ahead of his performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars.
Florence Pugh
Florence wore a silver V-neck top and skirt with a matching tie necklace.
Michelle Yeoh
The previous Best Actress winner, who took home the gold statue for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2023, stunned on an off-the-shoulder blue sequined dress at the 2024 award show.
Greta Gerwig
The director, whose movie Barbie is nominated for six awards, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, wore a gold shimmery dress and necklace on the red carpet.
Bradley Cooper
Bradley kept it simple with an all-black suit for his appearance on the red carpet. The actor has been nominated for five career Oscars, including this year for his starring role in Maestro.
Emma Stone
The Poor Things star wore a pale green dress that flared out at her waist on the red carpet. Emma is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in the 2023 comedy/sci-fi film. It is her second nomination in the category, having won the award in 2016 for La La Land.
Danielle Brooks
The Orange Is the New Black alum, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Color Purple, stunned in a long black gown with a slit in the thigh.
Billie Eilish
The singer paired a black blazer and plaid skirt with calf-length white socks and Mary Jane shoes. Her song from the 2023 Barbie movie, “What Was I Made For?” is nominated for Best Original Song.
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu
The actor and his girlfriend posed together on the red carpet ahead of the big night. Simu is part of the ensemble cast of Barbie, which is up for six Oscars, including Best Picture.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya wore a silver floor-length Dior Haute Couture gown and coordinating jewelry to the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.
Rita Moreno
The EGOT winner, who won an Oscar in 1962 for her role in West Side Story, wore a frilly black dress and long matching gloves for her appearance on the red carpet.
Vanessa Hudgens
The start of something new! The Disney Channel alum debuted her baby bump on the red carpet before she cohosted ABC’s Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! Vanessa, who wore a black turtleneck dress, announced she was expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Cole Tucker.
Taylor Zakhar Perez
The Red, White & Royal Blue star went for a matching light blue suit and a black pleated bow tie.
Julianne Hough
The dancer and actress wore a long, wide-leg jumpsuit with a yellow and grey sequined top.
Liza Koshy
The actress and YouTuber rocked a plunging red dress with statement sleeves on the red carpet.
Ashley Yi
The digital creator stunned in a white dress with a tulle train.
Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, and Tatsuji Nojima
The team behind Godzilla Minus One wore matching Godzilla-themed shoes and carried statues of their film’s star on the Oscars carpet.