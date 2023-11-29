Omid Scobie’s new royals book, Endgame, has been temporarily pulled from shelves in the Netherlands just one day after its release due to a translation “error.” The Dutch manuscript reportedly included the names of the royal family members who controversially questioned the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, before he was born.

“Having only written and edited the English version of Endgame, I can only comment on that manuscript — which does not name the two individuals who took part in the conversation,” Omid said about the mishap to People on Wednesday, November 29. “I’m happy to hear that the error in the translation of the Dutch edition is being fixed.”

Dutch publishers are calling the incident a mistake, telling consumers that the “rectified version” will be in bookstores on December 8. “Xander Uitgevers temporarily removed the book from sale due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition,” they told the outlet. Members of Dutch media outlets, who obtained the original translated copy, have alleged that one of the royals who questioned Archie’s skin tone was King Charles III, Page Six reported.

Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, are parents to two children — son Archie, 4, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 2.

Prior to the birth of their son in 2021, the couple sat down for an explosive tell-all interview where Meghan revealed there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.” Meghan declined to elaborate, however, noted the public revelation would be too damaging.

The Spare author added it was a conversation he was “never going to share.” “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked,” Harry agreed alongside his wife. It was later confirmed that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not the royals responsible for the comments.

Harry later denied calling his family racist when promoting his memoir, Spare, in a conversation with ITV’s Tom Bradby in January. When asked how he felt about the comment about Archie’s skin color, Harry said he wouldn’t describe it as racist, “not having lived within that family.”

“The difference between racism and unconscious bias … the two things are different,” he continued.