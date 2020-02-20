Sharing her talents! Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade revealed she is considering sharing makeup tutorials in 2020, after several fans raved over her gorgeous glam in a new photo. The 24-year-old took to Instagram to show off her look on Tuesday, February 18, and later shared details with her followers about the products she used.

Hailie complimented her flawless complexion by opting for a natural finish, wearing blended golden eyeshadows, light mascara and a soft pink lip color. “Your eye brows are perfect!! What do [you] use??” one person asked in the comment section.

“@anastasiabeverlyhills brow powder duo and the clear brow gel,” the brunette beauty dished. Meanwhile, another fan couldn’t help but gush over her skills.

“What makeup line do you use? Might you do a tutorial or just show what products you use? Looking fabulous as always!” the social media user wrote, prompting Hailie to spill the details about her future plans. “Thank you!!! Yes, I’m hoping to get into making some sort of makeup videos this year,” she replied.

Courtesy of Hailie Jade/Instagram

Hailie has continued to build her brand by sharing fitness, fashion and lifestyle content. In January, she wrote, “2020 is definitely off to a busy start for me, but I’m feeling so positive about this year!! How is everyone else feeling/doing?”

The rapper’s daughter previously opened up about her interest in becoming a social media influencer, and she’s certainly off to a stellar start with nearly two million followers on Instagram alone. She launched her account back in 2016 while studying at Michigan State University.

Courtesy of Hailie Jade/Instagram

Hailie ultimately graduated with a degree in psychology and even made it on “the Dean’s List,” so she can always decide to pursue opportunities in that field of work as well.

“I’m not sure yet. It’s kind of up in the air, still,” she told the Daily Mail about her career aspirations in June 2018. “People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management].”

According to her IG page bio, Hailie — who is the only biological child of the 47-year-old lyricist and his ex-wife Kim — has been “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents [her] life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing.”

She’s nailing it!