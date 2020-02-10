Eminem Steps Out for a Surprise Performance of ‘Lose Yourself’ at the 2020 Oscars

The 2002 vibes are real right now! On Sunday, February 9, Eminem stepped out onto the stage of the 92nd Academy Awards to give a surprise performance of his hit song “Lose Yourself.”

Naturally, the A-list audience went wild as the legendary rapper effortlessly spit the classic lyrics. Of course, at-home audiences were also living for it! “Eminem’s Oscar performance was received with a rousing standing ovation. Greatness recognizes greatness,” one user tweeted, along with several clapping emojis. “Eminem was at the Oscars. “OH MY F–KING GOD,” added another.

While a handful of people were confused to see the “Monster” artist, 47, at the awards show, it’s worth noting that “Lose Yourself” is actually an Oscar-winning track! In fact, Eminem failed to show up at the Oscars in 2003 when he was nominated.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity … Thanks for having me, @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” the Detroit native wrote on Instagram shortly after his performance.

In the clip, Luis Resto, who worked on “Lose Yourself,’ accepted the award on behalf of Eminem. “This all goes to Marshall. I’m privileged [and] grateful to be involved with this song, along with my cowriters and friends, Jeff Bass and Marshall Mathers — who couldn’t be here,” Luis began at the time.

“It’s a great thing to work with Marshall, day in and day out. He has symphonies in his head that I’m privileged to put onto tape,” he continued. “He’s a good man … good heart.”

Recently, Eminem released his 11th studio album titled Music to Be Murdered By. Similarly to his Oscar performance, the 20-song record took fans by surprise. “In today’s wonderful world, murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought why not make a sport of it and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, please allow me to explain,” he wrote on Instagram on January 23.

“This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action,” Eminem continued. “Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us. So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant.”

After almost 25 years in the music business, Eminem is as relevant as ever.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!