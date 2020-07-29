The first ~Alaskan bush baby~ is growing up so fast! Alaskan Bush People stars Noah Brown and wife Rhain Brown’s son, Elijah, is too cute. Though the Discovery Channel couple aren’t too active on social media, they love to share the occasional photo of their little boy and update fans about his major milestones.

Parents Noah and Rhain first announced they were expecting in November 2018, just three months after they tied the knot. “We’ve taken another step in the adventure that is our life together,” the couple told People at the time. “We didn’t try, and we didn’t not try. We figured that we’d just kind of let God and nature take their course, and we ended up pregnant.”

In February 2019, they officially welcomed their son. Elijah Connor Brown was born weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces on February 26, and his family quickly fell in love with him. Aunt Rain Brown, Noah’s little sister, couldn’t help but gush over her nephew on social media.

“Dear Elijah Conner, I first met you at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 26th. And I will never be the same,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “You have forever changed my heart, and I will spend the rest of my life protecting, loving and teaching you all I know. ‘May the road rise to meet you and the wind always be at your back and the rains fall softly on your fields. May God hold you gently in the palm of his hand.’ Love you, Eli, and I love you, Noah and Rhain. You are amazing parents, and you will only get better with time.”

Though the baby’s birth came with some family drama — sources close to the family told Radar Online Noah’s mom, Ami Brown, was being “a bit overbearing” and trying to tell the couple how to parent their newborn — the Browns found their rhythm eventually. “Things are great between us now,” Noah told Radar in March 2019. “We are living in Colorado for a little while because we just wanted to take some time away to be with our son and didn’t want the family to have to deal with the baby crying and such.”

Elijah still got plenty of face time with his relatives, though. Rain loves sharing photos with the tiny tot, and his parents are pretty generous with the pictures, too. Check out the gallery below to see all of the Brown’s cutest shots of Elijah.