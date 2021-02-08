A chip off the old block! It’s been more than a decade since 19 Kids and Counting first premiered on TLC and the Duggar family still continues to grow.

Several of Michelle and Jim Bob’s children have welcomed babies of their own in recent years, and many of the kiddos look just like their famous parents.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are the latest Counting On couple to expand their family with the arrival of their second daughter, Evangeline Jo, in November 2020. The Los Angeles residents announced she was pregnant with baby No. 2 in May of last year and dished about how thrilled they were to give their first baby girl, Felicity, a sibling. “And then there were four,” Jeremy gushed about their brood. “Felicity’s recruited a little sister to join her squad! Recently, she’s been practicing her big-sistering on dolls, cradling and shushing them to sleep. Pretty soon, she’ll be holding a real baby. But she’s ready, and so are we.”

These days, Evangeline and Felicity both resemble their famous mama very much. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s daughter, Bella, also takes after her reality TV parents and has a smile just like her dad. Lauren gave birth to their daughter in November 2019.

“Happy first birthday Bella!” the couple gushed while celebrating her milestone b-day in 2020. “Can’t believe we have a little 1-year-old! You are such a joy and gift to your daddy and I. You have one of the most contagious smiles and the sweetest, silliest, cutest personality. I am so blessed to be your mama! Love you baby girl.”

And there’s more where that came from! Fans can look forward to the arrival of Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar’s third child in February 2021. “We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming,” they told People in August 2020. “Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison, and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life-size baby doll.”

