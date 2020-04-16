Fate brought them together. Duane Chapman’s new girlfriend, Francie Frane, is opening up about their budding romance after going public with their relationship. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, she addressed how they can’t “replace” each other’s late spouses, but both of them feel very blessed to have found a strong connection.

“Thank you all so much for all the encouraging comments, Dog [and] I appreciate it so much,” the 51-year-old wrote. “We know God brought us together and have no doubts about that AT ALL!!”

Francie’s late husband, Bob, passed away several months before the WGN alum’s beloved wife, Beth Chapman, died in June 2019 following a long battle with cancer.

“God has brought two people who walked a treacherous road together and shown us LOVE is possible again,” the rancher noted. “And as wonderful, loving and kind as you all think Dog is HE IS [AND] MORE!! I LOVE YOU DUANE LEE.”

Francie also posted a photo where she’s embracing the Dog The Bounty Hunter star, 67, captioned, “So excited for this new chapter.” The Colorado resident is clearly keeping a smile on the TV personality’s face, so it should come as no surprise that his daughter Lyssa Chapman and friend Rainy Robinson have already given their seal of approval.

“They both lost their spouses to cancer, so they know what it’s like to go through that and they are helping each other through it,” Lyssa told The Sun. “But at the same time, they are being very respectful of each other’s grieving process.”

The 32-year-old said Francie is helping Duane ditch his smoking habit and keep his spirits lifted. “She is a good woman for my dad,” she added.

Rainy also shared the same sentiments about his new love interest. “When he told me about Francie and how their paths crossed — I started looking into her … I think she is somebody that Beth would have picked,” the bondswoman shared. “I’m happy because he deserves to be loved and I want him to spend the remainder of his life happy.”

Back in August 2019, Duane opened up about how devastated he was to lose Beth, exclusively telling In Touch “never did I think it’d be this bad.”

It’s great to see him making strides!