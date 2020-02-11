She will always be his valentine. Duane “Dog” Chapman took to Instagram to honor his late wife, Beth Chapman, ahead of February 14. The Dog the Bounty Hunter alum, 67, shared a montage of memories of the happy couple on Tuesday, February 11.

“A lot of Valentine’s Day memories that will last forever,” Dog captioned the touching video. In the clip, Dog put together images of Beth’s best days. She smiled big in photos next to her loved ones and in stills of milestones from their hit TV show Dog’s Most Wanted. He did his best to capture the essence of the bubbly blonde.

In the comments, fans gushed over Beth and sent their condolences to Dog and his family. “It’s hard to believe she is gone. She is missed by a lot of people. Hugs to you Duane and hang in there,” one user wrote. “The memories NOTHING or NO ONE can ever take away,” another added. “Embrace them to keep you going until it’s time to love and be loved again [purple heart emoji] Love you, Dog.”

Beth passed away in June 2019 after losing her battle with throat cancer. She was only 51 years old. Since her death, Dog has found comfort in her best friend Moon Angell. “[Moon] has just been so good to me,” he told Radar Online in January. “I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up. So it’s been good having her by my side.” Although Dog denied they were an item, he admitted he’s “a lot happier with her around” on the Dr. Oz Show.

Platonic or not, the bounty hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman is not happy about their relationship. On several occasions, the beauty took to social media to target her father and Moon. “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do?” she tweeted on January 6. “If you went to your mother’s closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” she added.

Despite Dog’s rumored romance, he clearly is still distraught over losing Beth. “Never did I think it would be this bad,” he said of dealing with the loss of his wife in an exclusive interview with In Touch back in August. “When she was with me, I would say, ‘Get in there right now cause someday maybe she won’t be here.’”