Keeping it real. Drew Barrymore showed off a messy bedroom in a viral TikTok that has fans applauding the actress’ relatability.

In the TikTok video, the 50 First Dates actress, 48, walked followers through her bedroom as items littered the floor, papers were scattered around her bed and her desk was unorganized. In her bathroom, the medicine cabinet was wide open with its contents thrown all over the sink.

“Show me your room before and after you clean it,” Drew captioned the Tuesday, February 28, TikTok. “I’ll go first!”

The next scene cut to The Wedding Singer actress presenting a much more tidied-up living space. “Ahh… much better,” the video’s voiceover read. In the comment section, viewers applauded the talk show host for being authentic online.

“Thanks for so often being willing to show us your realness! Messes, clutter, and overwhelm happen to us all,” one fan commented. Meanwhile, another wrote, “I love that her home looks like a home and not an art exhibit.”

Drew is known for her candid comments and the Flower Beauty Cosmetic founder got real about not having sex for six years following her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016.

“Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship,” she said in an October 2022 blog post. “I have had the honor and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is … something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way.”

Following the revelation, Drew joked about her love life, saying she wasn’t “young and hot” enough to date Pete Davidson.

“He doesn’t want anything to do with me,” Drew shared on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in December 2022. “That’s not it at all. We’re at very different ages. We’re at very different places in our life.”

After admitting to going on only “a couple dates a year,” Drew added that the idea of having a public relationship is “nerve-wracking” to her. From relationships to her home, Drew keeps it relatable with fans.

