Drake‘s fans were left in shock when a NSFW video that seemingly featured him leaked on social media, which captured him masturbating. In the clip, a man that appeared to be the “One Dance” rapper, 37, was shown rubbing himself while alone in bed.

It’s not clear exactly where the video was originally posted, though it became accessible to more fans when it was shared via X on several fan accounts, including Campus Night Chat, on Tuesday, February 6. Drake’s name quickly began trending on the social media platform, which led many fans to find the video.

“Nothing bro I just found out why Drake is trending,” one shocked fan wrote in response to the clip. Another added, “Ngl drake really a perfect a– dude bro light skin, unlimited money, drippy and now he has a big d–k we can’t compete.”

While many fans have identified Drake as the person in the clip, the “Best I Ever Had” rapper has not publicly commented on the video. However, he has been active on his Instagram Stories and shared several videos of himself performing in the early hours of February 6.

The NSFW video began circulating online just two days after Drake slammed the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

“All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts — it’s just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Literally. You can Google it. Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop, but this show doesn’t dictate s–t in our world.”

In addition to the message, Drake shared a video of himself giving an acceptance speech at the ceremony in 2019. At the time, the Degrassi alum asked why it was necessary to have the awards show at all.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport,” Drake told the crowd. “It is not the NBA … This is a business where sometimes it is up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say … or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis. You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown. If there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won.”

Drake has won five Grammys throughout his career, while he’s been nominated 55 times.