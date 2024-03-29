Dolly Parton Teams Up With Beyonce in Jolene Interlude

It’s the mashup no one saw coming! Dolly Parton joined Beyoncé in an interlude on her much-anticipated country album, Country Carter, and Dolly’s words were set to the tune of Beyoncé’s remake of ​her hit song “Jolene.”

“Hey, Ms. Honeybee, it’s Dolly P.,” Dolly, 78, says during the interlude.

The “I Will Always Love You” crooner also referenced Beyoncé’s “Becky with the good hair” from her Lemonade album.

“You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about?” Dolly continues. “Reminded me of someone I knew back when. Except she has flaming locks of auburn hair, bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same.”

Beyoncé’s take on Dolly’s song about a scandalous woman having an affair with Dolly’s husband features a more proactive approach to the situation. While Dolly begs Jolene to not take her man, Beyoncé warns the woman in question to stay away.

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ I’m warning you don’t come for my man,” Beyoncé, 42, sings in her version of the tune. “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ Don’t take the chance because you think you can.”

The lyrics continue, “You’re beautiful beyond compare/ Takes more than beauty and seductive stares/ To come between a family and a happy man.”

Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

Other verses include Beyoncé telling Jolene she “don’t want no heat” and “You don’t want this smoke so shoot your shot with someone else.”

One of the other big changes Beyoncé made to the song features a chorus joining the “Crazy in Love” singer for the bridge in the tune.

“I crossed those valleys, highs and lows and everything between/Good deeds roll in like tumbling weeds,” the group sings.

Before the song dropped, Dolly teased fans with a message on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Play the original while you wait for @beyonce’s ‘Jolene.’”

On Thursday, March 28, Dolly posted a throwback photo of herself on Instagram that showed her wearing a red and black plaid button down shirt, red earrings and a cowboy hat. The Grammy winner also tagged Beyoncé in the post and wrote, “Just call me Dolly P.”

Fans immediately flooded the comments with praise and support for the two women.

“Iconic queen supporting another iconic queen! This will go down in the country history book,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another added, “I’m loving the support and warm welcome Dolly is showing Beyoncé’s country songs/album. Didn’t expect anything less from my fairy godmother.”