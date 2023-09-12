Halloween Vibes! Doja Cat Bares It All on VMA Red Carpet in Spooky Spider Web Dress

Doja Cat is getting into the Halloween spirit early this year as the “Paint the Town Red” artist rocked a spooky spider web gown on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Ever a lover of costumes, the Los Angeles native, 27, left little to the imagination as she wrapped her body in a barely-there cotton webbing reminiscent of the classic Halloween decor, covering only what was absolutely necessary and teetering on the edge of NSFW. She completed her look with giant spider earrings, snake-like cuff bracelets and green contact lenses.

Scroll below to see photos of Doja Cat’s eccentric VMAs look.