Music’s Hottest Stars Are Ready to Win Big at the 2023 VMAs! See Red Carpet Photos From the Night

Calling all music lovers! The 2023 Video Music Awards will not disappoint in the fashion department. The MTV VMAs red carpet is sure to be full of glimmering gowns, outfits in vibrant colors and music’s hottest artists.

The best in the industry are set to turn up to celebrate the achievements of stars like Shakira, Diddy, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and more. Nicki Minaj will mark her second consecutive year as the event’s emcee, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12.

Watch this space the evening of Tuesday, September 12, for red carpet looks.