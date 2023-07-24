It seems Doja Cat is rapidly losing fans after some harsh comments she made to her followers over the weekend. In a since-deleted post on the Threads app on Sunday, July 23, Doja, 27, rejected the nickname her fanbase has adopted, “Kittenz,” telling the app that her true fans “don’t name themselves s–t.”

“If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f–king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house,” the singer added.

A fan account that included “Kittenz” in their username then asked Doja what their new username should be, to which Doja replied, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.” She also called out another account that used Doja’s birth name, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, as their username.

“You making my government name ur sn is creepy as f–k,” Doja wrote.

Doja later upset her followers even more when she refused to tell fans that she loved them after one person requested that she do so.

“I don’t though cuz I don’t even know ya’ll,” she wrote. When someone pointed out that fans have supported her for years and brought her fame, she added, “Nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother bitch you sound like a crazy person.”

Many of Doja’s fan accounts have since responded by deleting their profiles entirely on Twitter and other platforms. Meanwhile, other fans have shared that they requested refunds for tickets to Doja’s upcoming “Scarlet Tour.” On Twitter, fans have pointed out that on July 20, Doja wrote “Love you guys” in a tweet about her tour.

“Like girl what?! ‘Love y’all’ when your going in tour so ppl buy ur tickets and ‘idk y’all I don’t love y’all’ on the daily … what’s her problem. Someone humble her, by not listening anymore fohwts @DojaCat,” one user tweeted.

Doja Cat rose to fame in 2018 when her “Mooo!” music video went viral on TikTok. Since then, several of her songs have gone viral on the app, including “Say So,” “Kiss Me More” and “Get Into It (Yuh).”

However, Doja has also been the subject of multiple controversies since her career took off. For example, in 2018, she received backlash when fans found in her Twitter history that she used the f-slur in a 2015 tweet about Tyler, the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt. Doja issued a series of apologies on the app, though they have since been deleted. The “Vegas” singer has also come under fire for calling COVID-19 a “flu” and for being involved in a Tinychat chatroom that included racist conversations.

Many of Doja’s fans have speculated that the singer doesn’t want to be famous anymore and might be purposely pushing her fanbase away. She threatened to quit the music industry in March 2022 after she clashed with fans over an incident in Paraguay. She had been scheduled to perform at the 2022 Asunciónico Festival, but the event was canceled due to severe weather. Fans gathered outside Doja’s hotel to see her, but she allegedly refused to come outside and greet them, which led to her fans calling her “rude.”

“I’m not sorry,” Doja tweeted at the time, later adding, “It’s gone and I don’t give a f–k anymore I f–kin quit I can’t wait to f–king disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f–king fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a f–king nightmare unfollow me.”

However, Doja did not quit the industry, as she has since released more music. Additionally, in a May 2022 interview, Doja said she was serious about quitting at the time but decided she still wanted to make music.

“It’s like, ‘I want to stop music,’ but I don’t. I wanna keep doing music,” she said.