Let’s get into it! Doja Cat revealed that her time in the music industry may be coming to an end. In a series of tweets, the “Say So” singer said that she is “quitting” music after she received backlash from fans while touring South America.

“This s–t aint’ for me so I’m out. Y’all take care,” the 26-year-old wrote in a Thursday, March 24, tweet.

Doja, who recently changed her Twitter name to ‘I quit,’ performed in Brazil on March 24, as a part of her South American tour. According to Doja herself, she did not put on a show that aligned with her standards and apologized to her fans via Twitter. “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that.” She continued to thank her fans and promised to do better at her next show that was scheduled for Friday, March 25.

Doja was set to perform at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay, with other artists like Miley Cyrus, but the two-day festival was canceled due to severe weather conditions. Fans in Paraguay claimed the “Get Into It” artist made them feel “empty” because she allegedly didn’t post about the canceled show on social media.

“Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single Instagram Story!!!! You made us empty,” one fan tweeted to the singer.

Doja is very active on social media and frequently converses with her fans through Instagram Live or TikTok videos. After a fan asked the musician what happened to her humility, she revealed she’s quitting music.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

“It’s gone and I don’t give a f–k anymore I f—-n quit I can’t wait to f—–g disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she said. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f—–g fool for ever thinking I was made for this.”

There is a screenshot circulating that Doja liked a tweet that referred to the people of Paraguay in a derogatory term, however, people are claiming that the “like” was fake.

A Twitter user came to her defense saying, “It’s odd that if Doja REALLY liked that tweet, no one else saw or got their own screenshot of it. And it’s odd because it never happened because she was performing!” Doja liked the tweet, agreeing with the statement.

The singer also shared a cryptic screenshot of her horoscope on March 24 which stated that her defenses were “weakened” due to her peaking career. “The last thing you need is extra aggression from others. Unfortunately, you are going to get it — so be prepared,” the horoscope read.