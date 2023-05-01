Risk taker! Doja Cat opted to wear prosthetics as she embodied a cat at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

The “Kiss Me More” singer, 27, wore a white Oscar De La Renta gown with diamond details, while her hair was covered with a hood with ears that was attached to the dress. She even wore face prosthetics to further resemble the feline-inspirations for her ensemble.

“I’m very, very excited,” she told Vogue on the red carpet about attending the event. “This is my first Met. It’s really not bad.”

Doja added that she felt “relaxed” and “very calm” at fashion’s biggest night of the year. She proved that she was so committed to the look that she even meowed throughout the interview.

Several fans took to Twitter to compliment Doja’s commitment to the 2023 event’s theme by dressing as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

“She understood the assignment,” one person wrote via Twitter. Another added that the look was “so cute and so iconic.”

Others praised Doja for her “clever” outfit. “Y’all it’s legit fashion, y’all just mad she’s not wearing a basic dress,” another fan wrote while defending the California native’s look.

However, others made it clear they weren’t fans of Doja’s fashion choice. “Why is she giving Cats (2019) and not in a good way,” one critic tweeted.

The 2023 theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which paid tribute to the late Chanel creative director who died in February 2019 at the age of 85. His death came following his secret battle with pancreatic cancer.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale benefit in 1991 to ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ in 2011 — and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005,” Vogue said in September 2022 while announcing the theme. “Andrew Bolton said, ‘Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say, ‘Fashion is not art — fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies.’”

It appears that Doja wasn’t the only star to take inspiration from Karl’s beloved pet. Jared Leto also posed on the red carpet while dressed as a white cat, though his outfit included a furry bodysuit and mask that covered his entire head.