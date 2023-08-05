On the season finale of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian revealed that she let baby daddy Tristan Thompson move back in with her in January. But he may be packing his bags soon!

Khloé, 39, “hit the roof” when she found out he partied with Kim in Miami on July 21, a source tells In Touch. The Skims founder, 42, and the NBA star, 32, were spotted grabbing dinner at celeb hot spot Gekko. (Earlier that night, Tristan, Kim and her son Saint, 7, attended Lionel Messi’s first Inter Miami soccer game.)

“Kim wore a very sexy outfit to dinner — a black leather halter top and leather pants and heels. And Tristan wore a see-through black top and black pants. They matched perfectly and, frankly, looked like a couple.” And the night didn’t end at the Japanese Steakhouse. Kim and Tristan hit up LIV nightclub together, where they reportedly partied “late into the night.”

The Los Angeles Lakers player reposted a selfie of them together inside the club, with Kim blowing a kiss to the camera.

“Khloé is devastated,” says the source. “But this time she’s blaming her sister, not Tristan. It’s humiliating to be sitting at home in LA, taking care of Tristan’s kids while her sister and her ex are out partying in public.”