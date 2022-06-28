Clearing things up! Little People, Big World alum Isabel Rock responded to fans who thought she and husband Jacob Roloff were “lying” about living on Matt Roloff’s land, known as Roloff Farms.

Isabel, 26, invited Instagram followers to make “assumptions” about her, which she reacted to via her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 27.

“You guys live on the farm,” one user assumed about the former TLC couple.

“False!” Isabel, who shares son Mateo with Jacob, 25, said, giving a definite answer. The artist frequently posts photos hanging out on the expansive property, but she clarified that their family simply lives very close to the pumpkin farm.

Isabel Rock/Instagram

“Jacob works there full time, and I like to go on walks there every day,” she continued. “We live only about five minutes away. It’s so nice for that.”

Many fans have been suspicious that the former reality TV couple resides on the farm amid the drama between Matt and his eldest sons, Jeremy and Zach Roloff. However, Isabel assured it “wouldn’t need to be some big secret” if they did live on the land.

“People think for some reason we’re lying about this, but if we lived on the farm, we’d say we did,” she noted.

Jacob and Izzy moved closer to Roloff Farms in October 2021 before the birth of their son, Mateo. “Moving while 33 weeks [pregnant], don’t say I’d [recommend] it,” the mom of one admitted via her Instagram Stories at the time. “But I’m so ready to nest.”

It appears they opted to rent another apartment near Jacob’s family. “Not me waiting until [Mercury] stations direct to sign our apartment documents,” Isabel wrote on Twitter about their move, referring to the end of Mercury being in retrograde, which some followers of astrology believe causes miscommunication and other unlucky outcomes.

She and Jacob previously resided in an apartment in Bend, Oregon, which was just under a four-hour drive to Roloff Farms. Prior to that, the young couple explored the country in their 1987 Westfalia van named Ruby.

Isabel clarifying her and Jacob’s living situation comes amid Zach and Matt’s feud over buying the farm coming to a head on LPBW.

After negotiations went south between the father-son duo, Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, relocated to Battle Ground, Washington, with their three kids — Jackson, Lilah and Josiah, whom they welcomed after the move. As for Jeremy and wife Audrey Roloff, who also previously tried to purchase part of the farm from Matt, they announced they purchased a new home and a farm of their own in Hillsboro, Oregon, in June 2022.