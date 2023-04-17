Fans think Sister Wives star Meri Brown may have had plastic surgery after noting that she looks different lately. Keep scrolling to find out if she’s gone under the knit and learn about the fan speculation.

Why Do Fans Think ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Has Had Plastic Surgery?

Meri took to Instagram on April 15 to share a selfie that showed her wearing a full face of makeup as she smiled for the camera. “Just over here having another epic day!” the TLC personality captioned the snap. “Happy Saturday!”

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Meri’s appearance. “You look fab! It’s amazing how good you look when you [lose] 200 pounds!! Have a great day!” one person wrote, referencing her split from Kody Brown.

Meanwhile, others wondered if she’s gone under the knife. “Loving the glow up,” another social media user wrote. “Can you share what you’ve gotten done?”

“She’s def had work done,” someone else wrote. “[She] looks so different then when she was first on TV.”

Meri didn’t answer the question, though several fans responded to share their thoughts on the reality star’s appearance. One person guessed that she used a “forehead smoother,” while another wrote that she could have gotten Botox and had a facelift.

However, others suggested that Meri simply edited the photo with a filter.

What Has ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Said About Having Plastic Surgery?

While fans seem convinced that Meri did something to change her appearance, the reality star has kept quiet about the latest speculation.

The April 2023 photo is not the first time fans have wondered if Meri had work done. In July 2022, one fan asked via Instagram if Meri had gone under the knife. The TV personality shut down speculation by responding, “Nope! Just Invisalign and sunburn haha!”

When Did ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown Split?

After more than 30 years together, Meri and Kody revealed they called it quits in December 2022.

Their split was revealed during part 1 of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all, which aired at the end of season 17.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Nearly one month later, the exes decided to “share [their] own truth” about their separation in a joint Instagram post on January 10, 2023.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”