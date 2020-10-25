Migos rapper Offset was detained by police while driving past a rally for President Donald Trump in Beverly Hills on Saturday, October 24. The “Clout” artist livestreamed his encounter with law enforcement via Instagram Live.

“I’m a f–king celebrity, do you know who I am? I’m Offset from Migos,” the 28-year-old told police in the since-deleted video. “You told me to put my hands up. I’m not doing that. There’s 25,000 people on my livestream. You’re gonna get sued publicly.”

P&P / MEGA

An officer could be heard saying, “We were told that you guys were waving guns at people.” Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) responded, “You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?”

Just before the livestream ended, an officer was seen reaching inside Offset’s car. “That’s not legal, you can’t just open my door,” Offset said before the video was cut off.

In a statement to In Touch, Beverly Hills Police Lieutenant Max Subin said officers “received information from a passerby of a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him.” The passerby provided police with a license plate number of the vehicle, and the car was stopped nearby.

“After the on scene investigation, the passenger in the vehicle was arrested. The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon,” the statement continued. “There have been media reports that entertainer Offset was arrested. Those reports are inaccurate.”

Lt. Subin confirmed a 20-year-old man named Marcelo Almánzar was arrested on one charge of carrying a concealed weapon and one charge of carrying a loaded firearm in public. His bail was set at $35,000. According to TMZ, Almanzar is a cousin of Offset’s wife, rapper Cardi B.

Cardi (real name: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) seemed to also be in the vehicle or nearby at the time of the incident. On her Instagram Story, she shared videos as she rode past the rally in the backseat of a car. “Look how many f–kers. I’m scared. Nah. We’re gonna get jumped. I really feel like we’re gonna get jumped. Oh my God. Ahhh,” the “WAP” rapper, 28, said in a clip showing people walking past her car with Trump flags.