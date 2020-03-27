Too much information! Cardi B admitted she’s a bit confused about the hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness because she got carried away with less Netflix and more *wink* chill.

“What ya think about Tiger King? I’m on the second episode and I’m a little lost cause I started f–king,” the 27-year-old tweeted with a weary and an unamused face on Thursday, March 26.

Courtesy of Cardi B

Of course, fans loved the rapper’s honesty and praised her in the replies. Even the official Netflix account responded, writing, “I’ll catch you up. Where’d you stop? Or … rather, where’d you start?”

Cardi’s follower’s joined in on the conversation, too. One user joked, “Joe Exotic got you in the mood, huh?” While another said, “Restart it. Damn, tell [Offset] to chill or you chill whoever started the shyt [sic].” A third wrote, “We’re getting baby No. 2 soon.”

The mom of one has been keeping fans in the loop while she is social distancing at home. On March 20, day three of Cardi’s quarantine, the beauty showed her followers how bored she was by running into a tower of blocks for kicks. Cardi’s WFH vibe is a total mood and fans couldn’t agree more. “This is what it’s come to! When [you’re] stuck in the crib,” one user commented, while another said, “This is a whole new level of boredom, ma!! Plz [sic] be careful.”

On March 10, the “I Like It” singer took to Instagram to rant about the spread of the coronavirus. “I don’t understand how this sh-t was in [mainland] China, and now all of a sudden this sh-t is on mother f–king tour,” she said in the video clip. “Coronavirus! Sh-t is getting real!” she chanted, before her words quickly became the lyrics of the viral remix “Coronavirus” by DJ iMarkKeyz. “Yeah. Keep playing I’m deadass F–KIN SCARED. I’m stocking up on food,” she captioned her post.

While Cardi is the best at making us smile during this difficult time, she is urging her fans to take the current situation seriously and to proceed with caution. On March 24, she released another PSA stating, “The coronavirus is very much real.”

