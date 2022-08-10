Model behavior! Whether Kendall Jenner is enjoying a pool day in her backyard or hitting the beach during a tropical getaway, the model has proven that she can rock any bikini.

The Kardashians star has been open about the hard work she puts into keeping her impressive physique.

“I prefer to work out in the morning,” Kendall revealed about her fitness routine during a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.S. “To stay toned, I do a lot of ab work with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and occasionally I’ll take a kickboxing class.”

Kendall has also candidly spoken about how she got her start as a model. Her interest in the career began when she got her first camera and started taking photos of herself and her friends. “It was like — I know it’s kind of corny to say — but almost like destiny,” she said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in June 2021. “I think that was what was pushing me that direction.”

“I presented the cutest little modeling book to my mom when I was, like, 14,” Kendall recalled. “And then she did her Kris Jenner thing and made it all come to life.”

While she has accomplished a lot in her career as a model, Kendall has had to stand up to her critics that linked her success to her famous family.

The Tequila 818 founder insisted she worked hard to get to her current position in the industry. “Everyone around me, whether it’s friends or family, knows how hard I worked and still work,” she said. “I did everything that I was supposed to do and had to do to get to the position that I’m at now as a model.”

During the group interview, Kris added that Kendall prevented her family members from attending her fashion shows in case their presence distracted from her work.

“I took my last name off of my name on all my modeling cards so that I was taken completely seriously,” Kendall added. “I literally went to the middle of nowhere castings. I definitely worked my way to where I am now.”

The Hulu star added, “I think it’s just a perception that people have, that I just was like, ‘Give it to me!’ and I had it. It definitely was not that.”

Keep scrolling to see Kendall’s hottest bikini photos.