All Grown Up! Blue Ivy Makes Rare Appearance at 2024 Grammys With Jay-Z and Beyonce [Photos]

Blue Ivy Carter made a rare public appearance when attending the Grammy Awards with her parents, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, on Sunday, February 4.

Jay-Z, 52, brought his eldest child, 12, on stage with him as he received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the ceremony. “Thank you very much. I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue’s grown up now she doesn’t take sippy cups,” the “Empire State of Mind” rapper began. “And she has her own Grammys.”

The comment was a reference to Blue Ivy’s previous win for Best Music Video alongside Beyoncé for the 2019 music video “Brown Skin Girl.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Blue Ivy’s rare appearance at the Grammys.