Was Jana Duggar’s trip to Las Vegas for business, not pleasure? Fans are speculating that the Counting On alum is about to launch her long-awaited business two years after she filed for a business license for Arbor Acres Group LLC.

During a recent trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, Jana, 31, shared a clip of the Las Vegas Market on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 26. On September 1, she posted two photos of herself at the market; in one she can be seen perusing the merchandise.

Jana Duggar/Instagram

“Still dreaming of all the pretty things I saw at the Las Vegas Market!” she wrote. “So much inspiration from designers and vendors from around the world!”

According to the trade show’s website, the Las Vegas Market is a business-to-business market.

“Las Vegas Market is open to members of the home furnishings, gift and design trades, including but not limited to retailers, buyers, interior designers, architects, specifiers, purchasing companies, etc.” the website’s registration FAQ reads.

It continued to state proof of trade status is required to register and attendees must prove that they own a business. Due to Jana’s business license, she was permitted to attend.

Jana Duggar/Instagram

Now, fans are wondering if the recent trip means the reality TV star is about to launch a lifestyle or home decor business.

“My theory is that she’s there to start getting Arbor Acres going … It definitely fits her Jana Gaines vibe,” one Redditor wrote, alluding to Jana’s sisters joking that she is like HGTV’s Joanna Gaines.

While some support the idea of Jana moving forward with her business plans, others think Arbor Acres was “just for the show,” adding she wouldn’t be allowed to follow through.

“I would love her to start a business! Truth is, she isn’t allowed to. She would be around customers all day that are not [fundamentalists]. They can’t mix with secular people,” one commenter shared. “What a sad thing though, Jana could do well! But, then she would have her own money and could leave, so no way, unless she has a supportive husband down the road. Free Jana!”

Jana originally filed for the business license, which remains in “good standing” on April 11, 2019, as the sole director, but little has happened since. Shortly after filing, Jana launched the Arbor Acres Co. Facebook page. There is an Arbor Acres Instagram, which has zero posts, and a website.

The website currently reads “Coming Soon.”

“Welcome to Arbor Acres! We are passionate about finding beauty in our surroundings, gathering people together, and all things creative. We hope this becomes one of your favorite destinations for ideas that make you excited about life and all the good it has to offer!” the page reads. “Stay tuned.”