Will Smith seemingly reacted to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s reveal that they have been separated for seven years and other bombshells she addressed ahead of her new book, Worthy.

“Fun fact about me: I can take a nap almost anywhere,” a voiceover said over a video of Will sleeping soundly on a moving boat amidst a variety of noises and ringtones. The clip then showed The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum sitting up and shaking his head at the camera. He was later shown standing at the stern of the boat smiling and admiring the waves.

“Notifications off :)” he captioned the Instagram post on Sunday, October 15.

Jada responded to the video, posting, “😂🤣,” in the comments.

The clip comes after Jada confirmed that she and Will, who married on New Year’s Eve in 1997, have been separated for seven years.

On October 12, while promoting her upcoming memoir, the Girls Trip star explained to NBC News’ Hoda Kotb that it was not “a divorce on paper,” but “by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Scream 2 actress went on to say that she and Will hadn’t previously revealed the status of their relationship because they were “still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership.”

“In regards to how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out,” she added.

Also in the interview, Jada spoke about when Will famously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. When Chris made a joke about Jada’s hair, Will famously walked on stage and struck the comedian, saying, “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth!”

While most viewers were shocked to see Will resort to physical violence, Jada revealed that there was another layer to her surprise.

“Now, first of all, I’m really shocked,” Jada said, “because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time. I’m like, ‘What is going on right now?'”

The day before her NBC interview, the actress opened up to People, saying that she and Will are “still figuring it out.” She revealed that she and the King Richard star have “deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”