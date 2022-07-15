Is it over? Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard sparked split speculation on social media after more than four years of marriage.

The pair tied the knot in a private courthouse wedding in February 2018, just weeks after going public with their relationship. “He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [in New York City],” she said during an April 2018 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “He didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah,’” she continued. “And then, he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

However, their marriage has been the source of breakup speculation as Emily has been spotted in public on multiple occasions without her wedding ring on her finger. Additionally, the pair recently sold their Los Angeles home that they purchased in 2018.

Keep reading to see all the clues leading to the alleged split.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski Was Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring

The model raised eyebrows when she was spotted taking a stroll with her son, Sylvester — whom she shares with Sebastian — around New York City in July 2022. While her body-hugging green dress was stunning enough to cause attention, the real conversation sparker was that she was not wearing her wedding ring.

Emily also posted an Instagram carousel of herself in the car in July 2022, while also noticeably leaving the house without the ring.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Were Last Seen Together in June 2022

The pair enjoyed an Italian vacation and seemed to be on good terms as they showed major PDA while soaking up the sun in Porto Ercole. Furthermore, Emily hasn’t posted a picture with the actor on her Instagram account since May 2021.

However, the “Blurred Lines” breakout star shares endless posts of their son. “How did I get so lucky,” she captioned her February 2022 Instagram carousel of the little one.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Sold Their Los Angeles Home

Nearly four years after moving into their East Los Angeles home together, the “My Body” author and Uncut Gems producer put their three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in May 2022. The gorgeous home was quickly sold to the new [homeowner in June 2022 for $2.48 million.

Emily Is Reportedly Planning to File for Divorce

While the model and her husband have not commented on the split rumors, Page Six reported she is planning to file for divorce. However, note that no filing is in the court system yet

A rep for Emily and a production company that Sebastian works for, Elara Pictures, did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.