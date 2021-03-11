Baby makes three! Emily Ratajkowski gave birth to her first child named Sylvester Apollo Bear with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on March 8.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” the 29-year-old gushed alongside a photo of herself breast-feeding her newborn on Thursday, March 11. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

The model happily revealed her pregnancy in October 2020 — with an incredible Vogue cover. “Grateful and growing,” Emily wrote on Instagram alongside her digital cover, in which she unveiled her baby bump to the world. Emily also shared a sneak peek of a video about her pregnancy up until that point directed by Girls star and friend Lena Dunham.

“I’ll cherish this video as long as I live … I’m so grateful,” the former Sports Illustrated cover model gushed over the special footage on Instagram. “You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.”

The next day, the A-lister showed off her stunning baby bump in a gorgeous nude selfie. “20 weeks,” the Inamorata founder captioned the photo. “Getting to know my new body.”

Though the Gone Girl star decided not to share the sex of her child amid her pregnancy, she did say she had an “instinct” she was carrying a boy despite “apprehensions” about raising a son. It seems the starlet was right on the money.

“I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way,” Emily penned in an essay published by Vogue the same day she announced her pregnancy. “Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control.”

Despite her husband of three years doting on her every step of the way, the San Diego native also highlighted how her pregnancy was an individual experience in a lot of ways. “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be,” the brunette beauty wrote. “But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

Congrats to the model and her husband!