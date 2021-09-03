Fuel to the fire. Fans are convinced that Drake’s bars on “Knife Talk” is the rapper confessing to sleeping with Kanye West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, amid the ongoing feud between the two musicians.

Drake’s long-awaited sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, finally dropped in the early hours of Friday, September 3. While it’s unknown how one becomes “certified” as a lover boy, one thing is clear: the “One Dance” singer, 34, fired shots at Kanye, 44. According to some fans, the Canadian rapper even admits to having slept with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, weeks before she filed for divorce.

“Drake hints at sleeping with Kim Kardashian on ‘Knife Talk,'” a Twitter user shared.

The lines “Voodoo curse, it got him while I flew to Turks/Know the dogs had to hit them where we knew it hurts,” are the alleged admission.

In January 2021, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner took a vacation to Turks and Caicos. After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye shortly after the trip on February 19.

“[Drake and [Kanye] need to grow up,” a fan replied to the original tweet. “[It’s] embarrassing.”

Another person added, “I knew it,” with a laughing emoji.

“[Drake] knocked [Kim K] confirmed,” one person put bluntly.

Others were more skeptical about the lyrics alluding to an affair, pointing out that Turks and Caicos is a popular vacation destination.

“This is such a [f–king] reach,” a fan wrote. “[Y’all] wanna rush to make everything about Kanye I swear.” While others echoed, “reach,” “BS” and “miss” on the hot take.

This isn’t the first time fans have speculated that Drake (whose real name is Aubrey Graham) slept with Kim, however.

In July 2018, Drake rapped about sleeping with a woman named “Kiki” in his song “In My Feelings.” “Kiki” is well known to be Kim’s nickname within her family.

The following month, Drake was featured on Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” in 2018, and a popular Twitter thread suggested his bars alluded to going to Kim’s house while Kanye was away.

“I crept down the block/Made a right/Cut the lights/Paid the price,” Drake rapped. Kim finally shut down any rumors of a tryst in September, commenting, “Never happened. End of story.”

In March 2021, one month after the divorce filing, Drake dropped his Scary Hours 2 EP, which included the song “Wants and Needs.”

“Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus/But soon as I started confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us,” Drake rapped. Fans believe the lyrics meant Drake had intentions of telling ‘Ye that he slept with the KUWTK star, but if he did, the “Gold Digger” wouldn’t believe him.

Drake and Kim’s teams did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.