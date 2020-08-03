Feeding a village! There’s no doubt about it: Karen Derrico and her husband, Deon Derrico, have their hands full at home while raising 14 children. In a new teaser clip for their highly anticipated TLC reality show, Doubling Down With the Derricos, the proud parents reveal exactly what it takes to keep their household running smoothly — including a hefty grocery bill and more! Keep reading to get all of the details about how they keep up with life as a family of 16.

How Much Do They Spend at the Grocery Store?

Let’s just say they can’t make a quick trip to their local market. “The amount of money that we spend on groceries … oh my gosh… $2,500 to $3,500 a month easy,” she said in the video released by TLC on August 3. “In a week we go through 15 boxes of waffles [and] 20 rolls of toilet paper,” the doting daddy added.

Courtesy Deon Derrico/Instagram

What Is Laundry Day Like for the Parents of 14?

Karen and Deon must spend quite a lot of money on detergent and dryer sheets considering they do a whopping “18” loads of laundry a week.

Where Do They Get Their Income?

She is a stay-at-home mother and her “phenomenal” husband is a real estate investor, Karen said in the teaser clip. “We chose to have a large family,” she revealed. “We also chose to make sure that we can provide for our large family.”

Courtesy Deon Derrico/Instagram

Do They Have a Routine They Keep Up With?

“Mornings here at the Derrico house … it’s like a ballet,” the couple shared about their family dynamic. “It’s chaotic. We have to constantly be on them,” Karen added. “It’s definitely a job when they get [downstairs].”

The duo’s eldest child, 13-year-old Darian, often steps up to assist whenever needed. Her mom said she gets “straight A’s in school” and is “extremely helpful” when it comes to making breakfast as well as “wrangling up all [of] the children.”

Darian said the plus side is they are never “lonely or bored” at home, but the kids can act like “animals” every so often, which can get “stressful.”

Doubling Down With the Derricos premieres on TLC on August 11 at 10 p.m. ET.