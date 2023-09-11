Derick Dillard is best known for starring on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On alongside his wife, Jill Duggar, and her family. Since the couple left the show in 2017, he has been working hard to provide for their family. So, what is Derick’s net worth and how does he make money?

What Is Derick Dillard’s Net Worth?

The former TLC personality has an estimated net worth of $400,000, according to multiple reports.

How Does Derick Dillard Make Money?

Derick’s main source of income is from his job as an Assistant District Attorney with the State of Oklahoma, District 27. He is currently a “practicing attorney” and is “licensed in Arkansas and Oklahoma,” according to his LinkedIn account.

He celebrated officially becoming a lawyer in May 2022. “Today was a great day! I was sworn in as a licensed attorney in the state of Arkansas,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of so many, but especially my God and my lovely bride, @jillmdillard who has been there for me through it all. I am eternally grateful.”

How Else Does Derick Dillard Make Money?

Not only is Derick an attorney, but he is also a published author. The former reality star’s first book is Jill’s September 2023 memoir Counting the Cost, which he wrote with his wife and Craig Borlase.

Derick also makes extra cash by filming videos for fans on Cameo. Fans can buy a personalized video for $30 or a quick message for $5, according to his profile.

Did Derick Dillard Make Money on the Duggars Shows?

He made his reality TV debut in 2014 on 19 Kids and Counting when he was courting Jill. After the show was canceled in 2015, Derick and Jill went on to star on Counting On from 2015 until 2017.

While he appeared on both 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, Derick and Jill have claimed they didn’t make money for their stints as reality TV stars.

In Prime Video’s documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the couple revealed that Jill’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, received all of the money for the shows. However, he didn’t pay her or her siblings for their reality TV appearances. “We were taken advantage of,” she explained in the docuseries, which premiered in June 2023. “For seven and half years of my adult life I never got paid.”

Why Did Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar Quit Reality TV?

It was originally rumored that Derick and Jill left Counting On in 2017 when he was allegedly fired from the show for making transphobic comments online about fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings. However, the father of three insisted that it was his choice to leave the network. He and Jill opened up about the decision in a 2020 YouTube video, where they explained they quit to “pursue [their] own goals.”