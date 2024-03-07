Before Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, he built an impressive empire worth $250 million.

Bruce, 68, raked in millions in movie revenue due to his successful career as an actor. The Die Hard star was one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and made $100 million when The Sixth Sense became a surprise hit in 1999.

Over the last few years, Bruce also sold $65 million in properties, including a Manhattan duplex and estates in Idaho, New York and Turks and Caicos. He and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, still live in their $10 million Los Angeles home with their daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

The legendary actor has a car collection too. He once stocked his garage with American muscle cars, like a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and a classic Corvette, some of which sold at auction in 2008. Plus, Bruce still owns stock in Planet Hollywood, which he launched with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1991.

Bruce’s family announced in 2022 that he would be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which is a condition “that affects how you communicate,” according to the Mayo Clinic. In February 2023, the family revealed that Bruce’s condition progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” the family said. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The statement about Bruce’s health was released by Emma, 45, and Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, along with all five of his daughters. In addition to his two kids with Emma, the retired star also shares Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, with Demi, 61. The blended family has rallied behind Bruce amid his diagnosis.

On Sunday, March 3, Emma took to Instagram to give fans an update on her husband’s condition. “The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband,” she said. “Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth. I need society – and whoever is writing these stupid headlines – to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that’s it.”

She also confirmed that, while there has been “grief and sadness” since Bruce got his diagnosis, the family has been able to “start a new chapter” together. “It’s filled with love, it’s filled with connection, it’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness,” she shared. “That’s where we are. So stop with the stupid headlines.”