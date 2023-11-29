Emma Heming recently opened up about the “grief, loss and immense sadness,” her family has suffered in the six months since patriarch Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Yet the 45-year-old shared that she also has hope, writing in Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper, “And I have hope in how our entire family can find joy in the small things, and in coming together to celebrate all the moments life has to offer.”

Now more than ever. With the holidays here, Bruce’s family — daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and 29-year-old Tallulah (with ex Demi Moore) and Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9 — are making every moment count.

“It’s all about making Bruce as happy and comfortable as they can right now,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “They’ve been cooking his favorite dishes, reading to him or just sitting quietly. Everyone just wants to spend as much quality time with him and make sure he knows how deeply loved and appreciated he is.”

As In Touch previously reported, the degenerative neurological disease has progressed to the point where the Die Hard actor, 68, no longer recognizes some people, including Demi, which has been difficult on the tight-knit blended family. “They’re all sad for Bruce,” says the insider. “They don’t know how long he’s got, so they’re treating every day like it’s his last.” On November 15, Tallulah gave a glimpse into that pain. Sharing sweet throwback pics with her dad on Instagram, she wrote, “Damn, these photos are hitting tonight. You’re my whole damn heart.”