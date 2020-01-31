She came back stronger than ever. Demi Lovato revealed that she almost quit music after her overdose during an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. They discussed her Grammys performance of her song “Anyone,” and Demi explained that it represented an important healing period in her life. She added, “I thought, ‘If I ever come back from this, if I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song.”

Andy, 51, then asked, “Was there a moment — I mean, there obviously was — that it was a conscious thought in your mind, ‘I may not come back to music?'” Demi, 27, replied, “Yea, absolutely.”

“I think as time goes on I’ll be able to give more information or more details and things like that,” she said, seemingly referring to her overdose and recovery. “It was a general thought, we didn’t know what was gonna happen. We didn’t know how healthy I was gonna be when I left. And it was a scary time in my life for sure.”

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Demi was hospitalized due to an apparent drug overdose in the summer of 2018. Her performance on the Grammys stage marked a triumphant return for the songstress after going through what sounds like an extremely challenging time in her life. Fortunately, it seems like she’s doing a lot better these days.

In fact, the singer is “doing great” with her sobriety journey, a source told In Touch exclusively in August 2019. They revealed she’s back to her “creative self,” and that, “She’s writing songs, working out, meditating and just filling her path, and of course being sober.”

“She feels like her last relapse was an eye-opener and a reminder that she needs to stay diligent and work her sobriety program,” the source continued. “It’s about being present, writing songs, and taking it slow. She’s in an amazing place right now.”

If that Grammys performance was an indication, we’d absolutely agree that Demi is in an “amazing” spot in her life. She completely blew the audience away with her emotional rendition, and previously revealed to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on January 24 that the song she sang “was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened.”

“At the time when I was recording it, I almost listened back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” she said. When she woke up in the hospital after her overdose, she knew when she came back from it all, “Anyone” was the song she needed to sing. Maybe it was the song we all needed to hear, too.