It’s (really) over. Demi Lovato gave back her engagement ring given to her by ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, following their split, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The soap actor, 29, is “now officially moved out” of the 28-year-old singer’s house after his team “picked up his stuff” on Tuesday, October 6, continues the source. “Demi was not there. The exchange happened between their teams.”



Mixed in with his belongings was the stunning diamond sparkler the Young and the Restless actor presented to the Grammy nominee in July when he proposed.

“Max did not expect to get the ring back, so it was a very nice gesture and meant a lot,” says the insider. “Although he is still heartbroken over the breakup and they have not talked, he felt this was a way for Demi to say goodbye to him and sorry for the way the breakup went down. It was very amicable.”



Brilliant Earth told Life & Style after their engagement that the ring, which features a large emerald-cut diamond as the center stone, has an approximate weight of “9.5 to 11.5-carats” and is “estimated to be worth between $450,000 and $850,000.”

Despite the Under the Dome actor letting his heartbreak show in various social media posts about their split, the closure that came with moving out seems to be positive. “He now he feels like they can both start fresh and heal peacefully. He finally feels like he can move on,” the insider notes.

In Touch confirmed on September 24 that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and New Jersey native called it quits just two months after getting engaged. The pair began their whirlwind romance in March.

In the midst of their uncoupling, Demi has found support from former friends. A separate insider told In Touch the “Stone Cold” singer has the “full support” of Selena Gomez, despite some awkwardness when allegedly fake thirst tweets of Max’s began resurfacing about the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress, 28.

“Selena was mortified that her name was dragged into the whole Demi Lovato/Max Ehrich split,” the insider said in early October. “She’s made it clear to Demi that she has her full support.”

It looks like Demi and Max are both ready to move on!