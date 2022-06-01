Katharine McPhee not only has a voice that stops a room but also has an incredibly striking beauty. She gained national fame after she came in second place during season 5 of American Idol in 2006 and has since landed roles in movies and on Broadway. These days, she’s often traveling the world with husband David Foster and making us all jealous of her spectacular bikini vacay content.

The couple welcomed their son, Rennie, in February 2021 and Katharine quickly got in shape after giving birth. The Canadian native praised his wife for her amazing physique by posting a photo of the Carrie star in a swimsuit asking, “what baby?” Critics slammed the famous composer for his comments, which led the House Bunny actress to defend her husband.

“People freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life … stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on,” she captioned her December 2021 swimsuit photo while revealing that she has dealt with fluctuating weight since her 20’s. “Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say … ‘Oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.’ I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now.”

Although she has maintained a noteworthy post-baby figure, the In My Dreams star struggled with her changing body throughout her pregnancy and after giving birth. She has been open about her health struggles after announcing she battled with bulimia for five years.

“Even though you know your body is going to change, and you expect that, if you’re someone who has control issues with your body, psychologically, it just does something different,” she said during an Instagram Live in February 2022.

“It played with my mind a little bit. I was losing control and I was going back to this old, disordered version of myself, which was upsetting because I just wanted to enjoy my baby.”

On top of being a mother and entertainer, Katharine recently partnered with the bra brand MINDD and launched an environmentally friendly collection that features bras, underwear and bodysuits. The “Night and Day” singer actively promoted the collection on her Instagram through a series of beach side portraits.

“I am to be working with a female-founded bra company that is deeply committed to sustainability,” she captioned her April 2022 announcement. “I had such a blast shooting in the Pacific Ocean and I’m so grateful to organizations like @Oceana for everything they do to preserve it.”

