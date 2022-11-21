An unexpected couple! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio sparked romance rumors in August 2022, and have been keeping things under the radar ever since.

Once possible relationship rumors between the Inception actor and model started swirling, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that they were more than friends. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” an insider told In Touch at the time, noting that things started heating up after Leo split from Camila Morrone.

“They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other,” the source continued. “She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”

The insider also explained that things were “casual” between them, and Gigi and Leo weren’t “a constant thing.” However, they often cross paths because “they have lots of mutual friends.”

Before moving on to Gigi, the Titanic alum dated Camila for four years.

“Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” a separate source told In Touch, confirming their split in August 2022. “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

Gigi, for her part, has experienced some high-profile relationships throughout her time in the spotlight. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been linked to Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas, Tyler Cameron and, most famously, Zayn Malik. She and the former One Direction member share one daughter named Khai, who was born in September 2020.

The California native and “Pillowtalk” crooner were on and off from 2015 to late 2021, when they split for good. But it seems that coparenting their baby girl is going well. In fact, Gigi revealed that Zayn had planned Khai’s entire second birthday party in September 2022. “Her baba threw her the best party,” she shared via Instagram at the time, referring to father in Arabic.

But that being said, they don’t discuss Gigi moving on.

“Gigi doesn’t talk to Zayn about Leo and avoids answering any questions,” another source told In Touch in October 2022. “She doesn’t want to get into it with him or rub salt into the wounds and is determined to keep things as amicable as possible as they continue to coparent Khai.”

Scroll through the gallery for a timeline of Gigi and Leo’s whirlwind romance.