Fuller House alum Dave Coulier shared a graphic, bloodied photo in an emotional message about his sobriety journey.

“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic,” the 62-year-old comedian wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 24. “I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture, I was the one who fell down.”

Coulier continued, “Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone. No one loved having ‘beers with the boys’ after playing hockey or a round of golf more than me. I was always the ‘final final’ [sic] guy in the room.”

“The eight hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess,” the former Real Ghostbusters voice actor added. “I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back. I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly.”

Despite the “challenges” from the “mental and physical withdrawal,” Coulier pointed out he was “supported” by his wife Melissa Coulier (née Bring) and “friends who had already made the journey.”

“The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing,” the former Full House star wrote.

Courtesy of Dave Coulier/Instagram

“The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before,” Coulier added. “Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you.”

The Michigan native and the photographer met in Montana in 2005 while Coulier was on a trip with some pals. After finding an instant connection, they dated and later wed in July 2014 in the same state where they met.

Coulier previously opened up to Closer about their lasting love, as well as the secret to their happiness.

“We laugh a lot. We’ve been through friends getting married or divorced and babies being born and family members dying,” he said in November 2020. “Through all those times, we’ve found a way to find the silver lining by laughing.”

The former Netflix star’s heartfelt message comes nearly three months after his late friend and former costar Bob Saget’s untimely death. He was found dead at 65 years old on January 9 in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room one night after performing a stand-up comedy show in Jacksonville. Coulier paid tribute to America’s TV dad on Twitter shortly after news broke of his passing.

“I’ll never let go brother. Love you,” he tweeted.

On January 15, Coulier and the original Full House cast attended Saget’s funeral. His family later revealed the cause of death in a statement on February 9, one month after he died.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the statement read. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

