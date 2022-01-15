Honoring their friend. Pallbearers John Stamos and John Mayer were seen hugging after attending Full House alum Bob Saget’s funeral on Friday, January 14, alongside multiple other celebrities.

The former Fuller House star wore sunglasses and an all-black suit to pay his respects, while the “Gravity” singer donned a similar suit. The two took a moment to embrace after bringing the late comedian’s casket to the hearse. Several others were also in attendance, including Saget’s former costars Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on Sunday, January 9 at age 65. An official cause of death has not been released yet. His wife, Kelly Rizzo, reacted to his death the following day, calling him her “whole heart” in a statement obtained by In Touch.



“Bob was my absolute everything,” she said on Monday, January 10. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

The two married in 2018. Saget was previously married to first wife Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997. The former couple shared daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget.

After Saget’s passing, numerous friends and costars shared sentiments on social media, with most expressing Saget’s kind demeanor and naturally funny personality. Stamos, 58, has shared more than one tribute to his dear friend in the days following Saget’s death.

“I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone,” the Grandfathered alum wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 11. “I’m not going to say goodbye yet. I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”

Stamos then provided some insight into Bob’s caring personality, especially when it came to his family.

“On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly,” Stamos added. “He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn’t need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart. And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends. God, he loves us all so much.”

The former General Hospital star ended his emotional caption by admitting he is “not ready to say goodbye yet” but “maybe tomorrow” he would be.

