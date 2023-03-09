Not done yet! 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva and sister Stacey Silva underwent “another round” of plastic surgery.

Comfort Zone Surgery in Istanbul, Turkey, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 8, to reveal that the Darcey & Stacy, 48, underwent more cosmetic procedures performed by Dr. Ozgur Pilanci.

“Our amazing reality TV stars from @tlc @darceysilva @staceysilvatv @thesilvatwins returning to us for another round of facial surgery both opted for same operations to remain twin like,” the doctor’s office captioned the video.

Darcey and Stacey underwent neck lift, chin liposuction, lateral blepharoplasty, known as fox eyes, cheek lift and revision rhinoplasty procedures.

Throughout the clip, fans were able to watch Darcey and Stacey discuss the changes they wanted to make as the doctor offered suggestions and ideas.

The video concluded with before and after photos of both Darcey and Stacey while they were still in the operating room.

Following the procedures, Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was “loving my results by the best clinic and doctor” while sharing a photo of herself following the procedures.

The 2023 surgeries are not the first time the sisters have gone under the knife.

During season 2 of their show, Darcey & Stacy, the pair traveled to Turkey to undergo a “twin transformation.” At the time, Darcey explained that they “did a lot of research” before ultimately deciding to have the procedures done at the clinic in Turkey.

“We wanted everything lifted up on our bodies,” Darcey told Entertainment Tonight in July 2021. “Everything’s just lifted up. We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist. Everything’s just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter.”

During their first visit to the clinic, the reality stars had rhinoplasty, breast implants, Brazilian Butt Lifts and vaser lipo procedures. Additionally, they got lip lifts and the Hollywood Smile veneer package.

While the sisters faced backlash from critics online for their decision to alter their appearance, Darcey insisted they have no regret and it was a “spiritual” journey for them.

“We’re the better versions of ourselves, that’s how I feel, but it starts from within,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And going there together, as twins, we bonded more, like, it was a whole experience. And I feel like we had confirmation once we left Connecticut because we were getting all these amazing signs … we just felt very protected there, we felt the history, we felt, like, freed, we felt re-birthed.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Darcey and Stacey’s latest plastic surgery transformations.