Danny Masterson isn’t the only famous face in his family. The That ‘70s Show alum’s wife Bijou Phillips — with whom he shares 6-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis — is an actress, but the controversial star’s siblings also work in show business. Get to know them and the 44-year-old’s parents, below.

Get to Know His Parents

Masterson’s mom, Carol Masterson, works as a talent manager and has dabbled in producing as well. His father is Peter Masterson, who works as an insurance agent.

They raised their children in Long Island, New York, and involved Masterson in the entertainment business from a young age. He started modeling at 4 and then started acting at age 5. He had appeared in more than one hundred commercials by the time he was 16.

It’s unclear when his parents parted ways, but Carol went on to remarry Joe Reaiche, a former Australian rugby player.

His Siblings Have Impressive Resumes

Carol and Peter Masterson are also parents to Christopher Masterson. He is most well-known for his role as Francis on Malcolm in the Middle. Carol and Reaiche went on to have two more children, Alanna and Jordan Masterson. Alanna took after her older brothers and went into acting. She is most recognized for playing Tara Chambler on The Walking Dead. As for Jordan, he has had several television roles throughout his career. He costarred on the ABC sitcom Last Man Standing from 2012-2017 as Ryan Vogelson. Additionally, Masterson has a paternal half-brother, Will Masterson, who works in film production.

Are the Mastersons Close Today?

Unfortunately, the Masterson kids aren’t on the best terms with Reaiche. After raising his family in the Church of Scientology, he had a change of heart and left the religion. The father alleged the church forced his children to shun him as a result. “Don’t get me wrong. Sure, it’s a loss not having your children you raised, but now, in my mind, it’s like they died,” he told the Daily Mail in 2015. “They’re dead mentally because I can’t speak to them. Not that I don’t love my kids but what do you do?”

While Masterson might not be close with his stepdad, he still appears to have a strong bond with his mother. He wished her a happy Mother’s Day 2020 on a throwback shared to Instagram with the caption, “luv u 2 the [moon emoji].” Additionally, it looks like he is close to his biological dad and posted an old photo of the two in January 2020.

As for his relationship with his siblings, he was spotted snowboarding with his brother Jordan in December 2019 and he wrote him a heartfelt message for his birthday in April. He also wished his “littlest brother” Will a happy birthday in May 2019 but opted out of posting for his bro this year.

Following the finale of The Walking Dead, he couldn’t help but gush over his sister. “What an incredible run for such an incredible actor. #thewalkingdead was honored to have you,” he captioned a photo of her from the show. “I love you, little sister. You were a f–king force on this show.”

Why Was the That ’70s Show Alum Arrested?

Masterson has been under fire since he was charged with three counts of rape on Wednesday, June 18. He was booked at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center and was released on $3.3 million bail, according to LAPD spokeswoman Officer Rosario Cervantes.

The incidents allegedly took place in Masterson’s home between 2001 and 2003, court documents obtained by In Touch state. He has been accused of assaulting three women “by force or fear.” His arraignment is scheduled for September 18 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. If convicted of the charges, Masterson could face a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” Masterson’s criminal defense attorney, Tom Mesereau, wrote in a statement to In Touch.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately, the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false,” his lawyer added.